UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,096 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,150,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,562,000 after purchasing an additional 860,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 823,032 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,608.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 642,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 604,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 22.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 212,074 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,366.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0441 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 1,701.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OR shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

