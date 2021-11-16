UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,335 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Sally Beauty worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 42.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

NYSE SBH opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

