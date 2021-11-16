UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,335 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Sally Beauty worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 42.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.
NYSE SBH opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $25.66.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.
About Sally Beauty
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.
