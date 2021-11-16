UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 29.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,300,000 after buying an additional 1,167,784 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter worth approximately $35,882,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,695,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 1,245.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 479,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 431.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 265,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 215,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

MLHR stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

