Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.21. Ultra Clean reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,153 shares of company stock worth $1,291,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 40.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 11.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCTT stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

