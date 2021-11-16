Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.21. Ultra Clean reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,153 shares of company stock worth $1,291,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 40.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 11.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCTT stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.