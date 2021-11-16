Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,651.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UA shares. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of UA stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

In other Under Armour news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $5,574,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $7,516,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

