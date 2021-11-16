Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Uni-Select in a report released on Sunday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Desjardins also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNS. Laurentian raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.63.

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at C$22.09 on Tuesday. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$22.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86. The company has a market cap of C$936.33 million and a P/E ratio of -36.39.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.