United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $445.00 at Citigroup

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

Shares of URI stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,464. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.35. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $207.84 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

