Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) versus CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Head to Head Review

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Uniti Group pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart pays out 123.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Uniti Group has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uniti Group and CubeSmart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.07 billion 3.08 -$706.30 million $0.15 92.87 CubeSmart $679.18 million 16.01 $165.62 million $1.10 48.62

CubeSmart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uniti Group. CubeSmart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uniti Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Uniti Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group 3.74% -1.91% 0.85% CubeSmart 28.28% 11.73% 4.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Uniti Group and CubeSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 CubeSmart 1 6 1 0 2.00

Uniti Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 31.80%. CubeSmart has a consensus target price of $48.57, indicating a potential downside of 9.23%. Given CubeSmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than Uniti Group.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Uniti Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis. The Fiber Infrastructure segment refers to the operations of the fiber business of the company, Uniti Fiber, which provides infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and dark fiber, to the telecommunications industry. The Towers segment encompasses Uniti Towers, which acquires and construct tower-related real estate in the United States and Latin America. The Consumer CLEC segment is the operations of Talk America, which provides local telephone, high-speed internet and long distance services to customers in the eastern and central United States. The Corporate segment consi

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

