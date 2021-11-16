Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $255 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.57 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.55.

Shares of UPST stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,841. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.83.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilliard C. Terry III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $15,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,235,111 shares of company stock worth $517,776,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Upstart stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

