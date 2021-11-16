Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $913,600.00 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Tuesday, October 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $79,209.76.

On Monday, September 20th, Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,523,965.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -183.96 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 125,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.