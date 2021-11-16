Uquid Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $181.02 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $181.02 million and $6.96 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for $18.10 or 0.00029852 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00049559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.00217801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

