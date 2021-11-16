Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 5.2%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 43,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,405,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

UEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 2.26.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after buying an additional 3,544,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,884,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,397,000 after buying an additional 760,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after buying an additional 1,768,458 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after buying an additional 2,572,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 828,431 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.