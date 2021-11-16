Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of USIO opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.08. Usio has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $149.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Usio will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $49,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $32,267.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,164 shares of company stock valued at $442,109. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Usio by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Usio by 19.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Usio by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Usio in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Usio in the second quarter worth $78,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

