V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.48. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 995,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after buying an additional 2,333,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,333,344,000 after buying an additional 605,163 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after buying an additional 910,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in V.F. by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after buying an additional 2,412,380 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

