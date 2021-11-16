Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Valero Energy has a payout ratio of 66.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.96, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

