Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Position Boosted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,203 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 846,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

VLY opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.21. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

