Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) announced a dividend on Monday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Tuesday. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 244 ($3.19). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 221.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 220.10. The company has a current ratio of 28.88, a quick ratio of 28.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.76 million and a P/E ratio of 8.60.
About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust
