Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) announced a dividend on Monday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Tuesday. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 244 ($3.19). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 221.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 220.10. The company has a current ratio of 28.88, a quick ratio of 28.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.76 million and a P/E ratio of 8.60.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.