Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires 3,961 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.4% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NIKE by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 31,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in NIKE by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 32,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NKE stock opened at $168.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.50 and its 200 day moving average is $154.15. The firm has a market cap of $267.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

