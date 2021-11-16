Vancity Investment Management Ltd Invests $15.56 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,000. S&P Global accounts for approximately 2.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $47,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $459.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.62. The company has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $476.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

