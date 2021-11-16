Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases 23,638 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $166.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $171.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.41.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

