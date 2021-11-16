Vancity Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 34,160 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

CVS Health stock opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.18. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.