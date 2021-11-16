Vancity Investment Management Ltd Sells 68,613 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,613 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $63,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 128.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

