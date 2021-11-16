Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after buying an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,823. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

