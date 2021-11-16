Vanguard Group Inc. Buys Shares of 862,254 FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 862,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

In other news, CEO Sean Hunkler bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI).

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.