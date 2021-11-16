Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.76% of Independence worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHC. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 317,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Independence by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Independence by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Independence by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IHC opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $830.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.86. Independence Holding has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $57.24.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

