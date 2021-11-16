Vanguard Group Inc. Has $10.88 Million Stock Holdings in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.99% of Altus Midstream worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Shares of ALTM opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average of $67.00. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.