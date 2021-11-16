Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $320.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,944. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.05 and a twelve month high of $323.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

