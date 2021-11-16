Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $220.44

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $220.44 and last traded at $220.24, with a volume of 2878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

