Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 17.1% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $108,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,440,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 87.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.41. 478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,820. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.82. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $165.60 and a one year high of $220.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

