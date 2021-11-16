Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Decreased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $259.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.01 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

