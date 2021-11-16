Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 17.6% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,494. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $182.21 and a twelve month high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

