Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Issues Earnings Results

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

NASDAQ:VBLT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. 1,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,209. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

