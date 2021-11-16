Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after buying an additional 354,329 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.