VeraBank N.A. Buys 437 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,335 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.5% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of NIKE by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded up $4.61 on Tuesday, reaching $173.46. The stock had a trading volume of 141,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455,263. The company has a market capitalization of $274.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

