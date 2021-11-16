VeraBank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.90. 17,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,191. The stock has a market cap of $152.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.59 and a 200 day moving average of $224.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.