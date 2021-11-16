Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 252.44% and a negative net margin of 402.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

NASDAQ VERB opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Verb Technology has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verb Technology by 102.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verb Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VERB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

