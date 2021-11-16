Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $218.88

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $218.88 and last traded at $218.03, with a volume of 445931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,311,386,000 after buying an additional 189,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,134,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after purchasing an additional 389,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

