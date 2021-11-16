Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) PT Raised to $23.00

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

VRNA stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 6.65.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $33,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 74,144 shares of company stock worth $47,790 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $2,715,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

