Vertcoin (VTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $344,429.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $37.99 million and $344,429.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,684,772 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

