Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Victory Capital worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,896,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.85%.

VCTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

