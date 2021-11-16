VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 37.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $267,000.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of CDC stock opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.86. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $51.48 and a 1-year high of $68.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.