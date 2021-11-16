VIDY Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.57 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $14.57 million and $1.24 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.37 or 0.00225353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010380 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

