Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vintage Wine Estates updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock traded down 0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 10.75. 6,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 10.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52 week low of 8.88 and a 52 week high of 13.48.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VWE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWE. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.