VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VirTra had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 16.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

VTSI stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. VirTra has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTSI shares. Maxim Group upgraded VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VirTra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTSI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VirTra by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

