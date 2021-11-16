VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VirTra had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 16.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.
VTSI stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. VirTra has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.88.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTSI shares. Maxim Group upgraded VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VirTra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.
VirTra Company Profile
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.