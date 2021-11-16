Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMRN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Amarin by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,563,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 136,225 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Amarin by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 2.11. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.