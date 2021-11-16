Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 15,835 Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the first quarter valued at $11,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ontrak by 279.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ontrak by 596.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ontrak by 199.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at $4,775,000.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $165,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

OTRK stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

OTRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

