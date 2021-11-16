Virtu Financial LLC Invests $568,000 in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 121,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,649,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,677 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,098.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,421 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,977,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,605,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YPF opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

