Virtu Financial LLC Invests $586,000 in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SANA stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.31.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 977,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,433,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,929 shares of company stock worth $1,873,895.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SANA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

