Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY stock opened at $173.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.40. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.83 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.07.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

