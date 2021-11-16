Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 3,513 Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 164.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Gravity were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRVY. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the first quarter worth $96,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the second quarter worth $252,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the second quarter worth $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the second quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY opened at $92.67 on Tuesday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $239.90. The company has a market capitalization of $643.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.08.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 18.15%.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

